SUKU (SUKU) Hits Market Capitalization of $126.37 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $126.37 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00221172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086389 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

