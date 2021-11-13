Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,499,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,256,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 54,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUM opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

