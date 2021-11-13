Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) versus Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Head to Head Survey

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.42 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.41 -$428.70 million ($5.35) -4.41

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Country Airlines and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Spirit Airlines 1 8 6 0 2.33

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.31%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.25%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 12.54% 1.35% 0.45% Spirit Airlines -19.80% -23.44% -6.01%

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

