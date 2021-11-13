Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Sunnova Energy International worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 362,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 83,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

