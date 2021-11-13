Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.61 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.30 million and $2.61 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.25 or 0.07241672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00086504 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,515,546 coins and its circulating supply is 333,723,164 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

