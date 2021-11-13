SuperLauncher Market Cap Achieves $5.25 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00001970 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $647,660.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00072951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.02 or 0.07182272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,184.40 or 0.99997301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,788 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

