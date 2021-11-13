SuperRare Hits Market Capitalization of $157.67 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $157.67 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperRare has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00222270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004096 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.