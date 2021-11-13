SureRemit Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,442.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.90 or 0.07174539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,434.79 or 1.00108274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

