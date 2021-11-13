Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$4.53. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 295,938 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.14 million and a PE ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.11.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

