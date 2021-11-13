Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Surgery Partners worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

