SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%.

SWKH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 2,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

SWKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SWK stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SWK as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

