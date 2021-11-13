SyncFab Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00225988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

