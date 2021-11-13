SynLev (SYN) Trading 19% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, SynLev has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $140,652.76 and $849,829.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev (CRYPTO:SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

