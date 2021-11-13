T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $273,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

