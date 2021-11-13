T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 132.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $216.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

