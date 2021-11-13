Tadpole Finance Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.98 or 0.00018830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $43,063.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

