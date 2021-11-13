Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS remained flat at $$15.98 during midday trading on Friday. 69,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $19.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

TALS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

