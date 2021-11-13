Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $57,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $260.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

