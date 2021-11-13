Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 227,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.02. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

