Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders acquired a total of 70,186 shares of company stock worth $10,460,009 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.15.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.