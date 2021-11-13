Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSHA shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $14.94 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

