TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.84

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.84 and traded as low as $39.71. TDK shares last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 7,105 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Get TDK alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.