Team (NYSE:TISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Team (NYSE:TISI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NYSE:TISI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 9,233,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Team has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

