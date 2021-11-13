Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM17. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 666 ($8.70) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 748.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 747.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.61 million and a P/E ratio of 39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

