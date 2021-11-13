TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,436 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.