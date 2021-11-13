TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of TechTarget worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in TechTarget by 52.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $7,015,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $108.05 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

