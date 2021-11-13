Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$2,543,100.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 70,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$2,543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,300.

TECK.A traded down C$0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.41. The company has a market cap of C$20.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$20.22 and a 12-month high of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

