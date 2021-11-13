Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.15

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.15 and traded as high as C$39.62. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$38.63, with a volume of 1,973 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.41.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

