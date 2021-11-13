Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $444.36 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

