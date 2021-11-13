Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 26.3% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $74.54 or 0.00115502 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $151.26 million and $70.43 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00227150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,112,948 coins and its circulating supply is 2,029,423 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

