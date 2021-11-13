Telos (TLOS) Reaches Market Cap of $227.02 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $227.02 million and $1.06 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

