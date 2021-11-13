TEMCO (TEMCO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $23.40 million and $1.32 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00073123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00074214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.52 or 0.07201626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.33 or 1.00074746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

