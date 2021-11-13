Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,798 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

