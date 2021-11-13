Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at COKER & PALMER

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

TS opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

