Tendies (TEND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,718.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Tendies has a market cap of $276,461.35 and approximately $53,718.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00223081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars.

