Terra Virtua Kolect Trading 57.3% Higher This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $233.52 million and $100.89 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00227150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

