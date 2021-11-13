TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.33% of TG Therapeutics worth $73,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.78.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

