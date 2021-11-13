The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $425.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.14 million and the highest is $426.70 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $827.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

