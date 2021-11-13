The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.11 million to $62.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.82 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

NYSE WTER opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

