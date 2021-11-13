The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,229.80 ($68.33).

Several analysts recently commented on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,319 ($56.43) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,473.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,831.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

