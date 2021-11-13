The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

