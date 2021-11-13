The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.64% of ExOne worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ExOne by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ExOne by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ExOne by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne Company has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

