The Force Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00237630 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.