The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.27

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as low as $15.04. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 30,294 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth $187,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth $211,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

