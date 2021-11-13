The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.62

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.62 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 44.71 ($0.58). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 122,684 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.26 million and a P/E ratio of -153.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.