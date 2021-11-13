The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.22% of Trade Desk worth $82,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $100.33 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

