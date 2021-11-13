The Transfer Token Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $687,173.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $11.39 or 0.00017587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00107259 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

