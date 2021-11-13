The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 155,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

