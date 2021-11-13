The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,000.71 ($26.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,828 ($23.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,712.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,801.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

