ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Posts Earnings Results

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 138,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.01. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

